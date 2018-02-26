Man busted with drugs during parole check

Photo: Mercer County Sheriff's Office

ROCKFORD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is behind bars after authorities found drugs during a parole check in Mercer County.

The arrest happened Friday at a residence in the 9200 block of Township Line Road in Rockford.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office says investigators with the Grand Lake Task Force and the Ohio Adult Parole Authority saw drugs during a parole check.

Authorities obtained a search warrant and found suspected marijuana, methampthetamine, heroin, syringes and other assorted drug paraphernalia.

Johnathan Robert Dooley was arrested on a parole violation. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office says other charges are pending upon review from the prosecutor’s office.

