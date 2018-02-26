Police receive two more reports of windows shot out

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) –   Riverside Police continue to investigate reports of car windows shot out while drivers are on the interstate.

Two people submitted reports to police about windows being broken while driving on the highway.

According to a police report, one person said the rear side window on the driver’s side was shattered as he merged onto US 35 East from Woodman Drive. In the report, the person said he wanted to report this incident because he heard about several other incidences.

According to a different police report, another person said her front driver’s window was shot out while driving on US 35 West and the glass fell all over her. In the police report, she indicated she was able to gain control and safely exit on Woodman Drive.

Riverside Police say these incidences are part of an on-going investigation.

