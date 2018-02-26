Police say CDC employee missing after calling in sick

By Published: Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) — Police in Atlanta say a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employee has been missing for more than a week.

Police issued a bulletin Friday saying 35-year-old Timothy Jerrell Cunningham was last seen Feb. 12. Police said he called in sick that day and hasn’t been heard from since.

WSB-TV reported his parents arrived from Maryland at his Atlanta home and found his car, keys, wallet and phone. They said he also left his dog at home.

His father, Terrell Cunningham, told the television station that his son graduated from Morehouse and got a master’s degree and doctorate from Harvard University. He worked as an epidemic intelligence officer and has been deployed for public health emergencies.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call Atlanta police.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s