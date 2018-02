CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is hosting an event where you can dispose of unneeded prescription drugs.

The Sheriff’s Office says the next even where you can drop off unwanted drugs is at the Mercer Healthy Living Expo on March 3.

At a previous event, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office collected over five pounds of unneeded prescription drugs.

For more information about the Mercer Healthy Living Expo, click here.