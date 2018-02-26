Two people killed in head-on crash in Butler County

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are dead after a head-on crash in Liberty Township.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 7900 block of Princeton Road, near I-75.

Authorities say two vehicles were involved in the crash. The drivers of both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by The Butler County S.T.A.R.T (Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team)and the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.