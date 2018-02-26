Vigil held for 6-year-old found dead after falling into creek

Related Coverage Authorities recover the body of 6-year-old boy

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A heartbroken community is finding healing after the body of a 6-year-old boy is recovered from a creek in Shelby County. Investigators believe the little boy drowned after a strong current swept away part of the river bank he was standing on.

Monday night, a few hundred people gathered around the flag pole outside Fairlawn Local Schools for a special candlelight vigil to remember 6-year-old Rylan Ferguson.

“A true die-hard 6-year-old,” Fairlawn Local Schools Superintendent Jeff Hobbs said. “[He was] full of life and full of fun and always had a smile on his face. God is getting a good one in this case.”

The small tight-knit community was in mourning Monday night, paying tribute to 6-year-old Rylan Ferguson—who was a kindergartner at Fairlawn Elementary School.

“If you would talk about someone out in the woods running around and causing trouble Rylan would’ve been that guy,” Hobbs said. “He loved his recess. Loved his phys-ed.”

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says Rylan was last seen playing with nerf guns with a friend near Mosquito Creek Sunday evening—when authorities say the ground under him gave way and he fell into the creek.

Roughly 16 hours later, authorities located his body 2 miles from where he was last seen.

“By the clothing description and the age of the child,” a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. “We were pretty sure that we located Rylan Ferguson.”

Superintendent Jeff Hobbs says the close knit community is now standing strong with the family as they struggle to come to grips with what’s happened.

“I know the majority of our kids by name and by face and only being their superintendent for 2 years and this youngster was ornery,” Hobbs said. “And ornery is good. God is getting a good one this one. Tonight was just about a time for family community and healing.”

Rylan was the second youngest in his family. His 3 siblings all attend Fairlawn Local Schools.

School officials say grief counselors will be on hand for the next few days.