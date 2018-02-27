4 confirmed whooping cough cases in Logan County

By Published: Updated:

LOGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One county in the Miami Valley confirmed four cases of whooping cough Tuesday.

Logan County Health Officials say there have been four cases of whooping cough in the area since February 17.

Residents are encouraged to get the vaccine and sign up for it at the Immunization Clinics

The Logan County Health District has the vaccine available and the clinics are open the first Thursday of each month at 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and every Thursday after that from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

For more information about how to register to get the vaccine, click here.

