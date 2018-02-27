Car flips on its top after crash in Washington Township

A 2-vehicle crash on S.R. 725 near Southwind Drive in Washington Twp (Photo: Zev Orenstein)

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A car ended up on its top after a two-vehicle crash in Washington Township.

The crash happened on Miamisburg-Centerville Road (S.R. 725) at the intersection of Southwind Drive just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say a car going east on Miamisburg-Centerville Road ran a red light and hit another car going north on Southwind Drive.

The car that ran the red light ended up on its top. The woman driving that car was taken to Kettering Medical Center with reported minor injuries.

The woman driving the other car planned to drive herself to a local medical center as a precaution.

The crash forced police to close the right lane of Miamisburg-Centerville Road just before the exit to I-675 southbound.

Police are still investigating the crash.

