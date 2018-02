DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Construction trade employers at the Dayton Convention Center are looking to workers for their companies.

This free career fair event helps employers talk to several people and hire potential employees.

Organizers say people who attend the event should bring copies of your resume.

The career fair will be held at the Dayton Convention Center from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday

