House deemed ‘nuisance’ by city catches on fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire officials say a house that was deemed a “nuisance property” by the city of Dayton caught on fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 4 a.m. Tuesday at a house in the 300 block of Nassau Street, near Harper Avenue.

Fire officials say the house was abandoned and was on a list of houses to be torn down by the city.

According to fire officials, crews found heavy fire at the rear of the house. Because the house was boarded up, it took crews longer to attack the fire.

Fire officials say crews did an excellent job knocking down the fire quickly and preventing it from spreading to a nearby home.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire officials didn’t release the estimated damages to the house.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.