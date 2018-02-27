Dayton Mayor endorses congressional candidate

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A congressional candidate picks up some support here on your local election headquarters.

Democrat Theresa Gasper is running against Republican Mike Turner for Ohio’s 10th congressional district seat.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley was one of the many on hand to endorse Gasper Tuesday

Gasper owns two small businesses in the Miami Valley.

She also grew up in Dayton’s south park neighborhood, where she held today’s announcement.

Ohio’s 10th district includes the city of Dayton, Montgomery and Greene counties, and part of Fayette county.