Energy efficient windows savings

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) A good working furnace isn’t the only factor in making sure your home stays warm in the winter.

Energy efficient windows can help reduce drafts and save you money on your heating bill.

No matter what the weather is outside – the goal is to make sure you’re always comfortable inside your home. Energy efficient windows can be a big bonus all year long.

“The new windows are actually heat reflective so they’ll work all year round. they’ll reflect the heat from your furnace back into the interior of your home and in the summer they’ll reflect the warm air from the sun,” Walt Knisley All Seal Sales Manager explains.

In order to see how much energy is saved with new windows, Walt Knisley with All Seal uses this meter to measure how much heat gets through each pane.

“Now this is one of our higher efficiency glass units, again it’s a double pane glass, 10, it drops it down to 10 percent. The heat is coming back it’s not passing through the glass,” Knisley explains.

While it may seem like you would want the heat pass through during the winter the sun angle is so low it really doesn’t benefit you that much.

When talking about energy efficiency it’s not only about windows but doors too. If your door is old it could have warped over time. and that can create heat loss.

“A lot of the times 30 to 40 year old doors the jams are slightly warped and makes them more difficult to open and close,” Knisley says.

While new doors and windows may be costly upfront according to energy star dot gov you could see a 9 to 22 percent savings per year. Which would save money and energy in the long run.

