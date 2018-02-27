Energy Fair turns Miami Valley students into science teachers

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The next generation of consumers is learning to be energy conscious. Tuesday, Dayton Power and Light (DP&L) and Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio hosted an annual Energy Fair at Wright State University.

The event featured stations with experiments and demonstrations led by 100 Miami Valley high school students involved in the Ohio Energy Project (OEP). The young leaders attended a prior summit to learn from DP&L and Vectren experts about various energy methods and be able to explain them to younger students at the Energy Fair.

Abby Jones, a senior at Lehman Catholic High School in Sidney, has been participating in the program since she was a sophomore.

“This year I’m doing thermal energy,” Jones explained. “I have a thermal energy gun and we get to see how hot things are. The kids really love the lasers on it.”

Other demonstrations included lessons about refraction, measuring electricity, explaining pitch and experimenting with vibration.

“From this I’ve learned that kids are really accepting and you can actually learn a lot from them, as much as they learn from you,” Jones said of her experience teaching the lessons to elementary school students.

Teachers said the program not only sparks an interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), but it also builds life skills.

“It has been an amazing journey for some of my students who have been with me since sixth grade. To be seniors this year and (see) the leadership skills and knowledge that they’ve gained has been amazing,” said Jill Weaver, an eight grade science teacher at Valley View Junior High.

DP&L said the program fits into the company’s ongoing energy efficiency efforts for customers, as well as encouraging future consumers to make conscious energy choices.

Jones said, “Energy conservation is a huge deal. As much as you might not think about it – it is. And there’s a lot we can be doing to fix things.”

Wright State University President Cheryl B. Schrader also commented on the program’s influence in sparking an early interest in STEM.

“STEM education is critical in preparing students for college and careers in the STEM disciplines,” Schrader said. “It’s especially exciting to see such a fun, interactive, hands-on program that is devoted to energy education.”

