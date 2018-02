DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A federal grand jury has charged four men with conspiracy to defraud the U.S. through ATM skimming.

After an investigation, police found three laptops and more than 400 counterfeit credit cards in their possession near Miller Lane in Dayton.

The men were stealing credit card information and shipping some counterfeited cards to Southern Florida.

The cards would then be resold on the Internet.

