DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Calling all pancake lovers!

Today is National Pancake Day and customers can dig into this sweet deal.

IHOP restaurants are celebrating Tuesday by serving up a free short stack of pancakes to customers and the pancake house is raising money for children battling critical illnesses.

Patrons can donate to the cause while enjoying pancakes from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. at any location Tuesday

Today is IHOP® National Pancake Day®. Today we celebrate that every pancake has the right to pancake. So come into IHOP® for a free short stack of pancakes. Rejoice! pic.twitter.com/3BH4XjS63N — IHOP (@IHOP) February 27, 2018