Law enforcement officers hospitalized after drug exposure at jail

MECHANICSBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Five law enforcement officers were hospitalized after being exposed to drugs at the Tri-County Regional Jail.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office says officers were exposed to some kind of narcotic inside the jail in Mechanicsburg.

Initial units responded around 10:50 p.m., with Hazmat responding just before 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Urbana Fire Chief Mark Keller was part of the Hazmat response team. He says a female inmate brought some type of narcotic into the jail.

Two corrections officers and three law enforcement officers were exposed to the narcotic and began showing symptoms, including nausea, vomiting and dizziness.

All five officers were taken to Urbana Mercy Hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries. Keller says Narcan was reportedly used on at least one of the affected officers.

Chief Keller says the contamination was isolated to one area of the jail. Officers and inmates were in the area where the contamination happened.

Those people were held in that area while Hazmat crews consulted with the Ohio EMA. After developing a plan, a team in Hazmat suits went into the jail and decontaminated the area and the people being held there.

The scene was contained, with service returning to normal at the jail around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The female inmate that brought the substance into the jail is still being held.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a criminal investigation into the incident.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.