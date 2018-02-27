Local food pantry stays open in Dayton

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  A local food pantry will now be able to operate in the city of Dayton.

With God’s Grace wins the zoning battle with the city of Dayton to stay open.

The City Zoning Commissioners passed the vote Tuesday night to keep the food pantry open.

In the past, With God’s Grace faced uncertainty whether it would stay open or closed.

You can visit the food pantry on Springfield Street in Dayton.

