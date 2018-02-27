Local food pantry stays open in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local food pantry will now be able to operate in the city of Dayton.

With God’s Grace wins the zoning battle with the city of Dayton to stay open.

The City Zoning Commissioners passed the vote Tuesday night to keep the food pantry open.

In the past, With God’s Grace faced uncertainty whether it would stay open or closed.

READ MORE: City nears zoning decision on local food pantry

READ MORE: Local food pantry asking for community support ahead of crucial public meeting

You can visit the food pantry on Springfield Street in Dayton.