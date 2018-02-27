Man gets life without parole for kidnapping, rape of young girl

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The man convicted of kidnapping and rape of an 11-year-old girl will spend the rest of his life in prison.

A judge sentenced Randy Stanaford to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the rape of the girl.

Stanaford also received 15 years to life for kidnapping the minor. The judge attached sexually violent predator status to the sentencing Tuesday morning.

A jury found Stanford guilty in October of 2017 on all charges.

Prosecutors said Stanaford kidnapped and raped a girl in September 2016. Stanaford pleaded not guilty on those charges.

According to prosecutors, the girl was waiting for her school bus near the intersection of Edgar and Heaton Avenues, in Dayton. Stanaford took the victim at knifepoint to an area near a house and sexually assaulted her. After the defendant left the scene, the victim ran home and called 911.

During Tuesday’s sentencing, the judge ordered Stanaford to register as a Tier 3 Sex Offender.

Stanaford was also given the opportunity to give a statement before sentencing. He chose only to thank his lawyer for representing him and did not mention the victim or his crimes.

The judge, after Stanaford’s statement, said Stanaford showed no remorse for his crimes.

