Bank robbery suspect in custody after pursuit ends in crash

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is in custody after a driver led authorities on a pursuit, leading to a crash.

The crash involved three vehicles, including a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office patrol car, near Free Pike and Salem Avenue in Trotwood. The intersection is closed while deputies investigate.

The pursuit happened a short time after a reported bank robbery at the First Financial Bank on West Alex Bell Road in Miami Township. The bank was robbed shortly after 9:00 am by one man, according to deputies.

A gps device was placed in a bag and given to the suspect. The bag was found in the 4600 block of Wolf Creek Pike.

Deputies spotted the car in on westbound US-35 around 9:30 am and followed the vehicle to Free Pike. Police say the car reached speeds up to 113 mph during the chase.

The chase ended in a crash near Free Pike and Salem Avenue in Trotwood.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and will keep you updated when more information is available.