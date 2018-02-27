Troopers: Road rage led to deadly Licking County crash

GRANVILLE TOWNSHIP, OH (WCMH) — State Route 37 west has reopened near Granville after a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles that were involved in a road rage incident.

According to the Granville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:47pm on SR 37 west of Granville.

Investigators said a 2015 GMC Canyon driven by Larry Madden, 58, of Heath and a 1993 Acura CL driven by Michael Hayden, 38, of Newark were involved in a road rage incident in the eastbound lanes of SR 37. During the incident, troopers said Hayden passed traffic on the left berm while Madden passed on the right, both at high speeds.

Madden and Hayden then collided.

Madden’s car struck a cable barrier and stopped.

Hayden’s car crossed over the cable barrier and struck a westbound tractor-trailer, driven by Richard Davis, 65, of Coshocton. Hayden and Davis’ vehicles then caught fire.

Troopers said Hayden, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Davis was taken to Licking Memorial Hospital.

Madden was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.