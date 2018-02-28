2 areas in Miami Valley receive national public health award

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two places in the Miami Valley received an award for meeting high quality health expectations Wednesday.

The Public Health Accreditation Board said Dayton and Montgomery County achieved national accreditation by meeting high standards for delivering quality programs and services to the community.

Jeff Cooper, Dayton and Montgomery County Public Health Health Commissioner, says this award demonstrates the staff’s commitment to the community.

“We are proud to learn that our health department has met the standards for national accreditation,” Cooper said. “National accreditation demonstrates that we are a high-performing health department, and that we are committed to continually improving our services, value and accountability to our community. This designation was only possible due to the phenomenal efforts of our employees, and support from our Board of Health and community partners.”

To receive national accreditation through PHAB, a health department must undergo a rigorous, peer-reviewed assessment process to ensure it meets or exceeds a set of public health quality standards and measures. Those standards cover a broad range of services, including community health assessment and improvement planning, epidemiology, infectious disease control, health inspections, health education and promotion, and emergency preparedness.

