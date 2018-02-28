2 arrested, drugs and cash seized in Mercer County drug busts

By Published:
This photo shows heroin that was seized in a Mercer County drug b ust Tuesday. (Photo: Mercer County Sheriff's Office)

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – Two men were arrested in Mercer County by the Heroin Interdiction Team Tuesday.

Thomas Dean Phillips Jr. (Photo: Mercer County Sheriff)

Sheriff Jeff Grey said Wednesday the H.I.T. team and the Mercer-Auglaize County Drug Task Force made several arrests in the previous 24 hours.

Grey said around 1:00 pm Tuesday a subject later identified as Thomas Dean Phillips Jr., 48 of Spencerville was stopped for a traffic violation.

During the stop, a K9 alerted on the vehicle and Phillips was found to be in possession of approximately two grams of Methamphetamines.

Phillips was arrested for possession of drugs and held at the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility on a $100,000 bond.

Stephen E. Lawson (Photo: Mercer County Sheriff)

In another instance, Stephen E. Lawson, 26, of Celina was arrested, Grey said.

Lawson’s arrest resulted from a controlled buy of narcotics from him at a local business parking lot. He was found to be in possession of 39 bindles of heroin.

Lawson was arrested for trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs and is being held in the Mercer County Adult Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

Grey said a 2004 Ford F150 truck and $1278 in cash was seized. That arrest led to a local hotel, where additional suspected Heroin, Marijuana, and cash was located, along with assorted drug paraphernalia.

Additional charges against other individuals are being reviewed.

