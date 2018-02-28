Arrest made in North Carolina shooting captured on Facebook

Published:

WINGATE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina authorities have charged a man with a shooting death that was captured live on Facebook.

According to jail records, 65-year-old Douglas Cleveland Colson was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder.

Union County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Underwood confirmed Colson was charged with the death of Prentis Robinson, but referred other questions to the Wingate Police Department.

According to video posted by The Charlotte Observer, Robinson was walking down a street and broadcasting himself live on Facebook with a selfie stick Monday when the shooting happened. At one point, he was heard saying “You on live,” apparently telling another person the conversation was being recorded. The person is seen with a long black object and then shots ring out.

