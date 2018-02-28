Company disappointed in milkman’s arrest

This undated photo provided by the Warren County Sheriff's Office shows Ray Adams. Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell says Adams, a milk delivery man, snuck marijuana, tobacco and cellphones into an Ohio prison hidden in milk cartons. Fornshell says the suspect had an inmate contact inside who facilitated the delivery and set up payment for the milkman. Fornshell says Adams made thousands of dollars delivering the items over time. (Warren County Sheriff's Office via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The milk company that employed a driver accused of smuggling contraband into an Ohio prison says the employee was fired immediately.

Doug Longenette is director of human resources for Martins Ferry-based United Dairy. He calls the arrest of driver Ray Adams a sad situation and says he hopes employees would think before they did something like that.

Longenette said Wednesday the family-owned business would never condone such activity.

The 50-year-old Adams is accused of smuggling marijuana, tobacco and cellphones into Lebanon Correctional Facility in half-pint milk cartons.

He was arrested last month after contraband was found in 30 cartons. His attorney has not returned messages seeking comment.

