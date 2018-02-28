Company disappointed in milkman’s arrest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The milk company that employed a driver accused of smuggling contraband into an Ohio prison says the employee was fired immediately.

Doug Longenette is director of human resources for Martins Ferry-based United Dairy. He calls the arrest of driver Ray Adams a sad situation and says he hopes employees would think before they did something like that.

Longenette said Wednesday the family-owned business would never condone such activity.

The 50-year-old Adams is accused of smuggling marijuana, tobacco and cellphones into Lebanon Correctional Facility in half-pint milk cartons.

He was arrested last month after contraband was found in 30 cartons. His attorney has not returned messages seeking comment.