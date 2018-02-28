Fire officials: smoke alarm saves person during house fire

By Published:
Crews battle a house fire on Berchman Drive in Huber Heights (Photo: Chris Smith)

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire officials say working smoke detectors helped save a person from a house fire in Huber Heights.

Fire crews went to the 7800 block of Berchman Drive, near Buckman Drive, just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a house fire.

Authorities say the fire was caused by food cooking on the stove.

One person inside the house suffered injuries in the fire.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where their condition is unknown.

