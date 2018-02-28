Flyers lose at LaSalle

PHILADELPHIA –Trey Landers registered a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, but the Dayton Flyers fell to the La Salle Explorers 71-53.

Josh Cunningham recorded 10 points and four rebounds, while Jalen Crutcher added 10 points and four steals as Dayton dropped to 13-16 overall and 7-10 in the Atlantic 10.

FIRST HALF

Dayton trailed 33-23 at the half.

Cunningham scored six of Dayton’s first eight points, but he picked up his second foul at the 11:56 mark with the Flyers trailing 14-8.

La Salle went on an 11-3 run with Cunningham out and took a 25-11 advantage with 5:21 to play.

UD closed the opening 20 minutes on an 8-2 run.

The Flyers converted 2 of 12 shots from 3-point range.

SECOND HALF

La Salle opened up the second half red-hot scoring 15 points in the first five minutes and taking a 48-30 lead.

The Explorers would expand the lead to as many as 21 minutes later and hold on for the win in the closing minutes.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

For Landers, it was his second consecutive double-double and third in his last six games.

The 53 points scored tied a season-low. UD also scored 53 points at home in the win over Saint Louis.

Cunningham has scored in double figures in 19 of the last 22 games.

Landers has scored in double figures in 11 of his last 14 games and in four straight.

Dayton finishes the regular season 1-10 on the road, tied for the third-most road defeats in program history.

UD shot 40 percent from the field, but went 5 of 23 from 3-point range. La Salle shot 55 percent from the floor and converted 8 of 21 from beyond the arc.

The Flyers have lost four straight at Gola Arena and have not won there since Feb. 5, 2011.

UP NEXT

Dayton will have Senior Day, honoring Darrell Davis and Joey Gruden as UD hosts the George Washington Colonials on Saturday, March 3 at 3 p.m. ET.