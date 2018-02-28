Flyers lose at LaSalle

PHILADELPHIA –Trey Landers registered a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, but the Dayton Flyers fell to the La Salle Explorers 71-53.
Josh Cunningham recorded 10 points and four rebounds, while Jalen Crutcher added 10 points and four steals as Dayton dropped to 13-16 overall and 7-10 in the Atlantic 10.
FIRST HALF
- Dayton trailed 33-23 at the half.
- Cunningham scored six of Dayton’s first eight points, but he picked up his second foul at the 11:56 mark with the Flyers trailing 14-8.
- La Salle went on an 11-3 run with Cunningham out and took a 25-11 advantage with 5:21 to play.
- UD closed the opening 20 minutes on an 8-2 run.
- The Flyers converted 2 of 12 shots from 3-point range.
SECOND HALF
- La Salle opened up the second half red-hot scoring 15 points in the first five minutes and taking a 48-30 lead.
- The Explorers would expand the lead to as many as 21 minutes later and hold on for the win in the closing minutes.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
- For Landers, it was his second consecutive double-double and third in his last six games.
- The 53 points scored tied a season-low. UD also scored 53 points at home in the win over Saint Louis.
- Cunningham has scored in double figures in 19 of the last 22 games.
- Landers has scored in double figures in 11 of his last 14 games and in four straight.
- Dayton finishes the regular season 1-10 on the road, tied for the third-most road defeats in program history.
- UD shot 40 percent from the field, but went 5 of 23 from 3-point range. La Salle shot 55 percent from the floor and converted 8 of 21 from beyond the arc.
- The Flyers have lost four straight at Gola Arena and have not won there since Feb. 5, 2011.
UP NEXT