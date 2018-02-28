Food pantry in danger of shutting down due to low funding

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton food pantry says it’s in danger of closing its doors – due to a lack of funding.

Volunteers at Northeast Churches Food Pantry say thousands depends on them for meals – but without money, they won’t be able to feed people much longer.

Carl Meyer helps manage the food pantry.

“Hunger sometimes is a hidden thing,” he said. “If someone’s sick you can see that, but you can’t see if they’re hungry.”

Meyer says the pantry has been providing food assistance for 40 years, but they’re running out of money. Donations have fallen but the bills keep coming.

“If we don’t get some donations pretty soon, we’ll probably be out by the end of the year,” Meyer said.

And if they do close, they’ll leave those who rely on the pantry out in cold.

Daryl Williams comes to the food pantry, every month. He said its closure wouldn’t be good news.

“They have a variety of food which I can’t afford and I have some health issues and so by getting different kinds of fruits and things like that, it helps me out a lot,” Williams said.

“It’s [the pantry’s money troubles] kind of bad… But always pray and make a way.”

The pantry has set up a Gofundme page.

They’re looking to raise 35 thousand dollars which Meyer says should keep them afloat for another year.

“We give out about ten thousands meals a month. If you figure that over the course of a year – that’s a lot of people we’re feeding,” Meyer said.

“And if you close us down, if we leave because of a lack of funding – or just go out of business so to speak – then there’s going to be those ten thousand meals a month that are gone out of the community.”

Volunteer Nancy Mceldowney has been working at the pantry since 1999. She said a closure would be a hard hit to the community.

“It would be very detrimental to the people in the area,” she said. “You get a good feeling. Knowing that you’re helping these people who are in desperate need of food.”

The pantry relies solely on donations. It has no paid employees and all funds are used for day to day expenses, utility bills, and to buy food.

If you’re interested in contributing to their Gofundme page, click here.

Donations can also be mailed to: Northeast Churches Emergency Center, 5600 Mallard Drive, Huber Heights, Ohio, 45424.

