Gun dealer, customers react to Dick’s Sporting Goods decision to stop selling AR’s

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Dick’s Sporting Goods says they will stop selling assault-style weapons immediately.

Company officials say it’s in response to what happened in Florida.

“There will be many dealers that will attempt to stock up on something (assault rifles) like this and take advantage of it,” said John Thyne, the owner of Peabody Sports.

Thyne has been in the gun business for more than a decade as both a retailer and dealer.

He says headlines like the ones coming out of Florida and from Dick’s Sporting Goods could lead to people stocking up on guns quickly.

“People are after AR’s because they think they are going to get banned,” said Thyne.

Thyne says his orders have gone up but he doesn’t expect the decision by Dick’s to have much of an impact on the industry.

“They are caving to the anti-gun crowed,” said Thyne. He also believes the company could be using this decision for some type of advertising.

Customers outside of the Dick’s Sporting Goods in Miamisburg told 2 News how they felt about the decision.

“I don’t know why you would need an assault weapon. They have not come up with anything (to stop mass shootings). They probably need to ban assault weapons,” said John of Middletown.

“Personally, I don’t feel that stopping just the sale of that weapon is going to stop the criminals from getting the weapons,” said Justin Miller of Miamisburg.

That’s an opinion felt by many in the gun industry.

“We need to try to figure out how to keep guns out of the evil peoples hands. I’m not sure that is possible at this stage in the game,” said Thyne.

Thyne is certain that tools should not be blamed for mass shootings. He says people will always find a way to get the guns they need or want.

Dick’s will also no longer sell guns to people under the age of 21.

“I think it’s a good move to change the age. You have to be 21 to buy alcohol. Why can’t it be the same to buy a weapon,” said Miller.

Officials from Dick’s Sporting Goods said they expect backlash but they will not change their decision to stop selling assault-style weapons.