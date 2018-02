BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A local high school is hosting a jazz festival this weekend.

Five-time Grammy winner Victor Wooten will headline the jazz festival at Beavercreek High School.

The middle school and high school jazz bands will perform in the festival.

Tickets for the event will be $23 for students and $33 for adults.

The jazz festival will be Thursday, March 1 to Sunday, March 4.