Man behind bars after hitting police cruiser during pursuit

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Police arrested a man who led officers on a pursuit from Kettering to Miami Township, including hitting a Kettering Police cruiser.

The pursuit began around 1 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Schrubb Drive and Dogwood Trail when a car wouldn’t pull over during a traffic stop.

The car led police on a pursuit, which officers ended when the car ran a red light.

Another officer continued the pursuit minutes later, with the suspect ramming the police cruiser.

The suspect vehicle continued a short distance before police used a traffic maneuver to make the stop near the intersection of Spring Valley and Venture Loop in Miami Township.

The suspect fled from the car on foot, before police caught him a short time later. The suspect, who’s identity has not been released by police, was taken to the Kettering City Jail.

No one was injured during the incident. The Kettering Police cruiser rammed during the incident returned to service.

Police say the man is likely to face failure to comply, as well as other charges.

