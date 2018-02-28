Man on bicycle hit by vehicle in Harrison Township

A man on a bicycle was hit by a vehicle in Harrison Township (Photo: Fred Taylor)

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Harrison Township.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of W. Siebenthaler Avenue and Klepinger Road.

Authorities say a man was on a bicycle when he was hit by a vehicle.

The man’s condition has not been released.

There’s no word on any possible charges related to the crash.

Authorities shut down W. Siebenthaler Avenue for several hours while crews investigated and cleared the scene. All roads have since reopened.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information about the incident Wednesday.

