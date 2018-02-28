Multiple victims in crash in Darke County

Darke County, OHIO (WDTN) – Deputies respond to a crash in Darke County that sent six people to local hospitals.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call at 8 p.m. of a crash.

They say it happened on the 1900 block of New Madison-Coleman Road near Route 121. They say that the car was traveling southbound when it veered off the roadway. All six passengers were ejected from the car, and at least two are in critical condition.

The passengers range in age from 12-25 years old, and at that four were siblings.

