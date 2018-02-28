Nagy named HL Coach of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS — Oakland’s Kendrick Nunn, the nation’s second-leading scorer (26.4 points per game), was tabbed #HLMBB Player of the Year, headlining the all-league and specialty awards selections as determined by a 50-member panel including head coaches, sports information directors, and media representatives. For a second-consecutive year, UIC’s Tai Odiase, the Horizon League’s all-time blocks leader, was named Defensive Player of the Year. After earning seven Freshman of the Week awards during the regular season, Wright State’s Loudon Love was voted Freshman of the Year. UIC’s Godwin Boahen, who averaged 8.6 points per game and sank 43 triples for the Flames, was tabbed the league’s Sixth Man of the Year. Scott Nagy was voted Coach of the Year after helping Wright State to its second-consecutive 20-win season under his tutelage and a second-place finish in the Horizon League.





The voting also determined the Horizon League’s 2017-18 First and Second Team All-League, All-Defensive Team (selected by head coaches only), and All-Freshman Team honorees. Joining Nunn on the First Team were Khalil Small (Green Bay), Drew McDonald (Northern Kentucky), Jalen Hayes (Oakland), and Grant Benzinger (Wright State). Earning a spot on the Second Team were Kameron Chatman (Detroit Mercy), Jeremiah Bell (Milwaukee), Lavone Holland II (Northern Kentucky), Love, and Cameron Morse (Youngstown State).

Tyree Appleby (Cleveland State), Jermaine Jackson Jr. (Detroit Mercy), Jalen Tate (Northern Kentucky), Love, and Naz Bohannon (Youngstown State) comprised the All-Freshman Team.

Making up the All-Defensive Team, which was voted upon by the league’s head coaches, was Small, Tate, Martez Walker (Oakland), Odiase, and Mark Hughes (Wright State).

Player of the Year: Kendrick Nunn, Oakland

Defensive Player of the Year: Tai Odiase, UIC

Freshman of the Year: Loudon Love, Wright State

Sixth Man of the Year: Godwin Boahen, UIC

Coach of the Year: Scott Nagy, Wright State

All-League First Team (alphabetical by school)

Khalil Small, Green Bay

Drew McDonald, Northern Kentucky

Jalen Hayes, Oakland

Kendrick Nunn, Oakland

Grant Benzinger, Wright State

All-League Second Team (alphabetical by school)

Kameron Chatman, Detroit Mercy

Jeremiah Bell, Milwaukee

Lavone Holland II, Northern Kentucky

Loudon Love, Wright State

Cameron Morse, Youngstown State

All-Freshman Team (alphabetical by school)

Tyree Appleby, Cleveland State

Jermaine Jackson Jr., Detroit Mercy

Jalen Tate, Northern Kentucky

Loudon Love, Wright State

Naz Bohannon, Youngstown State

All-Defensive Team (alphabetical by school)

Khalil Small, Green Bay

Jalen Tate, Northern Kentucky

Martez Walker, Oakland

Tai Odiase, UIC

Mark Hughes, Wright State