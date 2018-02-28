New school program pushes mental health screening for teens

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials say a new mental health screening program for middle and high school students could help prevent school shootings and violence.

The Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) board announced details of their new program, Wednesday.

ADAMHS Director of Prevention and Early Intervention Andrea Hoff pointed to incidents like the Parkland school shooting – as well as local incidents of threats here – as evidence as to why mental health screenings for students is needed.

“We know the Parkland Florida school shooter had a troubling history that authorities are now piecing together. Locally, we also know that there have been assaults at West Carrollton High School and Fairborn Junior High where those students had named people they wanted to kill,” Hoff said. “This is disturbing behavior and behavior that we have to do something about.”

Hoff said although not everyone that has a mental illness is going to commit an act of violence, teens who suffer from depression, anxiety, and substance abuse “are less likely to thrive in school”.

ADAMHS is offering free early intervention services to Montgomery County school districts.

It’s called SBRIT – which stands for Screening, Brief Intervention, and Referral to Treatment.

“Very similarly to how they provide other types of physical health screenings, like vision screenings, hearing screenings, sclerosis screenings,” Hoff said.

Students will be asked questions about depression, anxiety, alcohol and drug use. Based on their answers, they can even be referred for professional, clinical help.

“It can prevent some of those aggressive acts that we know are all to familiar with in our nation right now, Hoff said.”

Many people 2 News spoke with in Dayton, agree.

Resident Justin Devoge said,”Someway, somehow I think they need to be carefully watched and monitored for mental health. It’s an important issue for kids in general.”

Another person, Jessica Stone, also pointed to the Florida school shooting.

“It just tore up a lot of families,” Stone said. “There was a lot of death behind his actions. If it was addressed earlier, then none of that – hopefully – wouldn’t have happened.”

Hoff said they’re planning to kick the program off next school year and they’re encouraging parents to contact their school district if they think it’s something that’s needed. If it is introduced in schools, parents have the opportunity to opt their kids out.

