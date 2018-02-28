OSP: 2 vehicle crash I-75 SB near Vandalia

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post tells 2 NEWS there is a two vehicle crash on interstate 75 on the southbound side near Vandalia.

Officials said one person was taken to the hospital and the scene is now cleared.

Our 2 NEWS crew sees a car flipped on its top and crews are trying to put the car on the tow truck.

Officials say the crash is still under investigation.

