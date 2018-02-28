Student injured after shots fired at high school

By Published: Updated:

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — Police say one student has suffered an ankle injury after shots were reportedly fired at a high school in Georgia.

Police in Dalton tweeted that the student apparently injured their ankle while running inside the school during the evacuation Wednesday. Police say a teacher is in custody.

The student was treated by the EMS at the school.

Police spokesman Bruce Frazier says the scene is secure.

The incident happened two weeks after a school shooting in Florida left 17 students and faculty dead and put the country on edge.

Police in Dalton tweeted earlier in the day that no children were hurt or were in danger.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest breaking news

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s