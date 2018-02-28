Student injured after shots fired at high school

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — Police say one student has suffered an ankle injury after shots were reportedly fired at a high school in Georgia.

Police in Dalton tweeted that the student apparently injured their ankle while running inside the school during the evacuation Wednesday. Police say a teacher is in custody.

The student was treated by the EMS at the school.

Police spokesman Bruce Frazier says the scene is secure.

The incident happened two weeks after a school shooting in Florida left 17 students and faculty dead and put the country on edge.

UPDATE: The teacher is in custody. — Dalton Police (@DaltonPD) February 28, 2018

DPD on scene at report of shot or shots fired at Dalton High. NO CHILDREN ARE INJURED OR IN DANGER — Dalton Police (@DaltonPD) February 28, 2018

Police in Dalton tweeted earlier in the day that no children were hurt or were in danger.

