Police urge the public to use safe exchange zones

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police officers are warning the public to use the safe exchange zones in the city of Dayton when they meet people who are selling items through popular buying and selling apps.

Lieutenant Eric Sheldon with the Dayton Police Department held a news conference Wednesday morning about recent issues people had when they exchanged or sold items through the apps, like Letgo, OfferUp, Facebook and just by selling things on the Internet.

Since the beginning of 2018, police received seven reports of aggravated robberies through the popular selling apps, according to Lieutenant Sheldon.

The Dayton Police Department West Patrol reported 15 percent of the robberies in the area were from people meeting to exchange items through these apps.

Lieutenant Sheldon advises people to utilize the safe exchange zones when people sell items to a person who they do not know. He also talked about some of the red flags to watch out for if people only want to meet at a specific location at an unusual time or if one person says they cannot leave their house.

“If you’re trying to meet someone during daylight hours and they say no I can only meet you at three in the morning,” Lieutenant Sheldon said.

The Dayton Police Department says there are four places in Dayton where you can safely exchange or sell items after a deal is made through certain app.

Below is a list of the four safe exchange locations:

Central Patrol, 248 Salem Aveneue

East Patrol, 2721 Wayne Avenue

North Patrol, 417 E. Helena Street

West Patrol, 951 Washington Street

Here is a map of the safe exchange locations: