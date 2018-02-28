Police urge the public to use safe exchange zones

By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo/ Dominic Wilson)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Police officers are warning the public to use the safe exchange zones in the city of Dayton when they meet people who are selling items through popular buying and selling apps.

Lieutenant Eric Sheldon with the Dayton Police Department held a news conference Wednesday morning about recent issues people had when they exchanged or sold items through the apps, like Letgo, OfferUp, Facebook and just by selling things on the Internet.

Since the beginning of 2018, police received seven reports of aggravated robberies through the popular selling apps, according to Lieutenant Sheldon.

The Dayton Police Department West Patrol reported 15 percent of the robberies in the area were from people meeting to exchange items through these apps.

Lieutenant Sheldon advises people to utilize the safe exchange zones when people sell items to a person who they do not know. He also talked about some of the red flags to watch out for if people only want to meet at a specific location at an unusual time or if one person says they cannot leave their house.

“If you’re trying to meet someone during daylight hours and they say no I can only meet you at three in the morning,” Lieutenant Sheldon said.

The Dayton Police Department says there are four places in Dayton where you can safely exchange or sell items after a deal is made through certain app.

READ MORE: Safety Exchange Zones facilitate buying and selling items

Below is a list of the four safe exchange locations:

  • Central Patrol, 248 Salem Aveneue
  • East Patrol, 2721 Wayne Avenue
  • North Patrol, 417 E. Helena Street
  • West Patrol, 951 Washington Street

Here is a map of the safe exchange locations:

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s