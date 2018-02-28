Registration fee hike in Montgomery County begins Jan 1

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Commissioners approved a measure to raise the registration fees for vehicles in the County Tuesday.

The plan was passed Tuesday after the second public hearing to discuss the $5 increase which is scheduled to take effect January 1, 2019.

The increase would generate $2 million annually for the county, officials say.

Money that Montgomery County Engineer, Paul Gruner says has to go towards infrastructure improvements.

“We have 514 bridges. About 25 of them are structurally deficient And about 25 are about obsolete,” said Gruner.

Historically, it’s rare to see an increase in vehicle registration and renewals fees.

“This is the first time since 1989 that Montgomery County has increased the license fees,” said Gruner.

