Sex offender arrested in Mercer County

By Published:
Tyler Lovette (Photo: Mercer County Sheriff's Office)

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said Wednesday his office arrested a registered sex offender for the second time this year for Failure to Register a Change of Address.

Tyler L. Lovette, 24, of Celina,  was taken into custody on February 26 by Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies after being found walking on East Market Street in Celina.

On January 23, 2018, Lovette was arrested on a Grand Jury Indictment for Failure to Register Change of Address, a felony of the fourth degree.  Lovette was found hiding in a heating duct in a residence in Celina.

Lovette had been indicted by a Grand Jury and a warrant was issued for his arrest after he moved from his registered address and failed to notify the Sheriff’s Office that he had moved.

On February 15, Lovette was released from the Mercer County Jail after the Court ordered his bond be changed to an own recognizance bond.

Grey said after being released jail, Lovette never registered his new address of 509 South Mill Street, Celina.  Lovette, being a Tier I sex-offender, is required by law to register his address within three days with the Sheriff’s Office after release from jail or change of address, both of which applied.

Lovette was charged with Failure to Register Change of Address, another felony of the fourth degree. He was arraigned Wednesday and his bond was set at $50,000.

 

