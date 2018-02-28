Spring temperature and precipitation outlook

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) Spring is officially right around the corner. And while we’ve seen warmer temperatures this week that may not be the case for next month.

After a warm and wetter than normal February it looks like we temperatures will drop to near normal conditions to begin March.
We also may be in store for a wet spring too.

First let’s take a look at the spring temperature outlook. The El Nino conditions we’ve been seeing during the winter are expected to return to neutral conditions this spring.

Temperatures will be above normal in the southwest and below normal in the pacific northwest.

As for here in the Miami Valley – there is no clear signal either way – so we have equal chances of seeing either above or below normal temperatures. The normal high for March 1st is 44 but it climbs to 56 by the end of the month.

As for precipitation, much of the southwestern US stays below normal but for us here in the Miami Valley we have a good chance of seeing above normal precipitation for the spring months of March, April and May. The normal precipitation for March is 3.34″ of rain and about 3.4″ of snow.

March 1st is the start to meteorological spring. But astronomical spring – or the spring equinox begins March 20th.

