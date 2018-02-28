Springboro Schools announces new safety and security procedures

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) — Springboro Schools is putting new safety and security procedures in place across the district.

In a post on the school’s website, administrators announced the changes, which will take effect in the coming days.

The school’s website indicates the changes were made in response to the recent mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 students and teachers were killed in a mass shooting.

The changes at Springboro Schools include:

1.) Lunch Visitors Policy (Grades 1st – 12th): Effective Monday, March 12th, which is the beginning of the Fourth Quarter, Springboro Schools will be eliminating lunchroom visitors in the cafeteria for Grades 1st – 12th in all school buildings. This applies to Clearcreek Elementary, Dennis Elementary, Five Points Elementary, Springboro Intermediate, Springboro Junior High School, and Springboro High School.

2.) Additional Police Presence: Effective immediately, an additional Springboro Police Officer will be assigned to Springboro Junior High School and Springboro High School during the school day. This will be in addition to our School Resource Officers. Also, an additional Springboro Police Officer will be made available to patrol the Elementary buildings and Springboro Intermediate. An officer will make it a point, as time allows during the day, to stop in the buildings, patrol the parking lots just as an added security measure. This also allows the officers to become even more familiar with the buildings and students.

3.) Social Media Monitoring: Effective immediately, Springboro Schools will institute a third-party social media monitoring program. This program helps our District Crisis Teams and School Resource Officers better protect our community by alerting Springboro Schools to threats shared publicly on social media.

In the post on the school’s website, administrators write:

The Springboro Schools’ administrative staff is looking to proactively take steps at countering potential threats, in order to ensure improved security measures across our district. Our District Crisis Team, as well as our school buildings’ own individual Crisis Teams, have met to discuss these matters. As a result of these meetings, three new items will be introduced very soon. In addition, our district will continue to meet regarding regular safety plans, training procedures, communication outreach, and further evaluation of our safety and security procedures. The following items listed below will be implemented;

Springboro administrators say staff will have ongoing training and regular Crisis Team meetings to ensure student safety.

