State legislature considering changes for teen drivers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – State lawmakers are considering changes for new drivers in an effort to get them more practice behind the wheel.

House Bill 293, also known as the Young Driver Protection Bill, has approved by the House Transportation Committee. It would raise the minimum age to get a driver’s license from 16 to 16 1/2. It would also require new drivers to have their permit for a year instead of six months.

“I think it’d be a good idea, in my opinion itself ’cause it gives children longer and not feel like they have to rush.” said Jay Ingram, a father of three.

Ingram said his oldest daughter has already been through the process.

“If that proposal had been valid at that point in time, then it would’ve given her a little more time, and that means myself, I wouldn’t be so fearful,” he said. “‘Cause that’s a scary thing when our kids are getting out here on the streets and driving.”

Some experts agree that giving teens more time makes the roads safer for everyone.

“Being a good, safe driver, it doesn’t come with an age,” said Cindy Antrican, a public affairs manager for AAA. “Because you have a birthday, it doesn’t make you a better driver. Experience is the only thing that helps you be safer.”

But others question how effective a law change could actually be.

“Just ’cause they go and get their driver’s license doesn’t mean parents need to cut them loose,” said Jeff Caldwell, the owner of Professional Driving Systems, a local driving school. “They still have that responsibility to make sure that they’re safe.”

Caldwell, who is also a retired police officer, argues parents are the ones who should decide when it’s safe for their child to drive alone.

“I’m sure the changes could have some benefits if in fact the parents are getting the kids out and driving,” he said. “I slap six months on you more, you got to hold that temporary permit, but parents don’t take them out to drive. So now what did we help?”

The bill would also change the time newly-licensed drivers are not allowed to drive without a parent in the car, which would be from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. instead of midnight to 6 a.m. Because most nighttime teen-driving crashes happen between 9 p.m. and midnight, according to AAA, both Caldwell and Antrican said they support that change.