Beavercreek Jazz Festival begins Thursday

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — The 18th Annual Beavercreek Music Parents Weekend of Jazz Festival begins Thursday night.

The event features headline performances from professional jazz acts.

There will also be performances from local high school and middle school bands.

Beavercreek’s band director says the event gives students a unique opportunity to meet some of the best in jazz music.

“It’s all about the students and getting them exposure to professionals like this,” Beavercreek band director Matt Frost said. “You never know what it’s going to take for a kid to have that ‘oh, wow’ moment and say ‘I think I can do this’.”

Five-time Grammy Award winner Victor Wooten, a founding member of Bela Fleck and the Flecktones, will headline the event Friday, followed by “National Endowment for the arts” Jazz Master Dave Liebman Saturday.

The festival runs Thursday night through Saturday at the Beavercreek High School auditorium.

Tickets for the headline performances are $23 for students and seniors and $33 for adults.

Student performances are free and open to the public.

This year, 26 school jazz bands and combos are participating in the festival.

For more information, visit www.weekendofjazz.org.

