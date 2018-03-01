Car flips upside down on soybean-covered road

By Published: Updated:
A soybean spill lead to several crashes on Old Springfield Road in Vandalia (WDTN Photo/Zev Orenstein)

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A truck carrying soybeans spilled its load on a road in Vandalia, leading to several crashes Thursday morning.

Authorities say the truck spilled soybeans over a stretch of Old Springfield Road near Dayton International Airport.

That led to several cars running off the road, including one that flipped upside down.

No one was hurt in the crashes.

Police shut down Old Springfield Road from Dog Leg Road to Peters Pike due to the crashes and the spill.

