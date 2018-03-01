Cedarville’s Norman named 2017 USA Paratriathlete of the Year

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Cedarville University sophomore Grace Norman is the 2017 USA Paratriathlete of the Year.

Norman won the award for the second year in a row, after a strong showing on the track in 2017.

She defended her world title, beating Great Britain’s Lauren Steadman by four seconds. Norman also claimed gold medals at ITU World Paratriathlon Edmonton and the Sarasota CAMTRI Paratriathlon American Champsionships.

“I am so honored to be selected for Athlete of the Year,” Norman said. “2017 was a challenging year, but this honor made it all worth it.”

Other award winners include:

Katie Zaferes (Santa Cruz, Calif.) was named the Women’s Olympic/ITU Triathlete of the Year.



Kevin McDowell (Phoenix, Ariz.) was named Men’s Olympic/ITU Triathlete of the Year.

The Elite Non-Drafting Triathlete of the Year titles were awarded to Heather Jackson (Bend, Ore.), who earns the honor for the second consecutive year, and Kanute.



Chris Hammer (Elkins, W.V., PTS5) earned the Men’s Elite Paratriathlete of the Year title.

Ahalya Lettenberger (Glen Ellyn, Ill., PTWC) and Howie Sanborn (Denver, Colo., PTWC) were named Paratriathlon Development Athletes of the Year.

Alissa Doehla (Tryon, N.C.) and Tony Smoragiewicz (Rapid City, S.D.) earned Rookie of the Year honors.

Tamara Gorman (Rapid City, S.D.) was named the Women’s Under-23 Triathlete of the Year.

Eli Hemming (Kiowa, Colo.) earned Men’s U23 Triathlete of the Year honors for the second year in a row.

The Elite Off-Road Triathletes of the Year, Suzie Snyder (Averill Park, N.Y.) and Josiah Middaugh (Vail, Colo.), both earned the honor for the second consecutive year.

