Dairy calves to blame for intestinal illness outbreak

By Published: Updated:
Cryptosporidium is a microscopic parasite that causes the diarrheal disease cryptosporidiosis. Both the parasite and the disease are commonly known as "Crypto." (Photo: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Health Department has confirmed an outbreak of Cryptosporidiosis, a parasitic illness that causes severe stomach problems.

Clark County Director of Environmental Health Larry Shaffer said the cause of the outbreak has been traced to dairy calves.

“Our communicable disease nurse and our epidemiologist have been working and they’ve identified a probable source as baby calves – more specifically called dairy feeders – which were brought here to Clark County to be sold to children for 4H projects,” Shaffer said.

So far, there are 3 confirmed cases, 9 probably cases, and 11 suspected cases – in both Clark and Champaign counties. Both children and adults are infected.

“The primary symptom of cryptosporidiosis is watery diarrhea, maybe also fever, and abdominal cramping and pain,” Shaffer said.

The parasite is found in soil, food, water, or any surfaces that have been contaminated with feces from infected animals or humans.

If you suspect contamination in your home, Clark County Epidemiologist Anna Jean Petroff says unfortunately- bleach will not work to kill the organism.

“Cryptosporidium is resistant to most chlorine and other disinfectants,” Petroff said. “So we recommend washing with a 3% hydrogen peroxide solution… Hydrogen peroxide is the only disinfectant that’s known to kill this parasite.”

To prevent the spread of Cryptosporidiosis, disinfect surfaces and objects by soaking them with 3% hydrogen peroxide solution for at least 20 minutes and then rinse thoroughly with warm water.

Clark County officials say they’re still looking into whether anyone else has been infected.

They’ve sent an alert out to physicians on the outbreak and if you do feel sick, it’s important to tell your doctor if you’ve had any contact with cattle or other livestock.

“It could easily be confused with influenza,” Petroff said. “The difference here is that cryptosporidium is watery diarrhea plus may also have vomiting, severe abdominal cramping and fever.”

Clark County Health says a good way to avoid getting sick: frequent hand-washing after touching livestock and changing your boots and clothes before you go inside.

Symptoms typically present 2 to 10 days from the time of exposure to the parasite.

Symptoms can last about 1 to 2 weeks but an individual can be contagious for several weeks after symptoms stop.

Symptoms include:

  • Stomach cramps or pain
  • Dehydration
  • Nausea
  • Vomiting
  • Fever
  • Weight loss

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s