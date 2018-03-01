Dating cousins suspected in Nevada burglary

WATE Published:

CARSON CITY, Nev. (WATE) – Police in Nevada are asking for help in the search to find a pair of romantically involved cousins suspected in a home burglary.

The search comes after a burglary in Carson City where the local Sheriff’s Office say, “a significant amount of property was taken from the residence,” according to a KOLO report.

According to detectives with Carson City Sheriff’s Office, they’ve identified Anna Devine, 18, and Devin Leeper, 21, as first or second cousins.

They were last seen in the Reno area February 27 with the stolen property. They’ve been seen driving a turquoise 2004 Honda Civic with Arizona license plates BEN6810.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (775) 887-2677, Detective Sam Hatley at (775) 283-7852, Captain Brian Humphrey at (775) 283-7850. or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s