Five men rob Kettering gas station at gunpoint

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are looking for five men who robbed a Kettering gas station at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

It happened at the BP gas station at the intersection of Smithville Road and Wilmington Pike.

Police say five men wearing masks threatened the clerk with handguns.

The men got an undetermined amount of cash and ran away.

The clerk wasn’t hurt.

Police used a K-9 unit to track the suspects, but couldn’t find anyone.

Authorities plan to review surveillance video from the store. They’ll also check with surrounding businesses to see if they can get a better description of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Kettering Police at (937) 296-2555.

