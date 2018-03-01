Gov. John Kasich to discuss curbing gun violence proposals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor John Kasich will address the public with six proposals to outline how we can curb gun violence.

Since the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, students across the nation have called on their senators and legislators to act on gun violence.

Local students in the Miami Valley hosted a ‘walkout’ in support of the victims and students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Stores like Dick’s Sporting Good and Wal-Mart raised the age limit to buy a gun to 21 years old and older in the recent events of the school shootings.

