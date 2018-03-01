Greene Co. library properties change to smoke-free policy

GREENE COUNTY (WDTN) – Library properties in one county of the Miami Valley will be smoke-free starting Thursday, March 1.

This information comes from our partners at the Fairborn Daily Herald.

The libraries worked with the Greene County Public Health to create the new policy changes to prohibit smoking and vaping on library lawns, parking lots and sidewalks.

“This policy will ensure that the public spaces outside library buildings are enjoyable and welcoming to all library patrons,” said Karl Colón, Greene County Public Library director.

All seven locations of the Greene County Public Libraries are listed below:

Beavercreek

Bellbrook

Ceadarville

Fairborn

Jamestown

Xenia

Yellow Springs

