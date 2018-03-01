Greene Co. library properties change to smoke-free policy

By Published: Updated:

GREENE COUNTY (WDTN) – Library properties in one county of the Miami Valley will be smoke-free starting Thursday, March 1.

This information comes from our partners at the Fairborn Daily Herald.

The libraries worked with the Greene County Public Health to create the new policy changes to prohibit smoking and vaping on library lawns, parking lots and sidewalks.

“This policy will ensure that the public spaces outside library buildings are enjoyable and welcoming to all library patrons,” said Karl Colón, Greene County Public Library director.

All seven locations of the Greene County Public Libraries are listed below:

  • Beavercreek
  • Bellbrook
  • Ceadarville
  • Fairborn
  • Jamestown
  • Xenia
  • Yellow Springs

For more information about this, click here.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s